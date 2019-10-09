Tiaa Fsb Buys 45,936 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 634,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 388,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.25. The company had a trading volume of 507,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $304.40.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

