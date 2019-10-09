Tiaa Fsb Buys 355,164 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $410,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,479 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,616,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,518,000 after purchasing an additional 361,157 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 2,924,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,420,000 after purchasing an additional 264,595 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. 118,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

