Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $1,619,433. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

WM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.04. 272,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.