Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.24

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.24 and traded as high as $89.25. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $89.21, with a volume of 74,597 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.97, for a total transaction of C$1,454,982.67. Also, Director Richard Harrison King sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.86, for a total value of C$2,208,433.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,060,967.57.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

