Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $15.23 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $15.23 million and $5.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007669 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

