Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Thermon Group stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP James Pribble bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $72,882.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,650 shares of company stock worth $186,965 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.