TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) & Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Critical Analysis

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Axos Financial does not pay a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 337.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $464.58 million 8.78 $85.40 million $0.32 56.16 Axos Financial $647.64 million 2.51 $155.13 million $2.75 9.65

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TFS Financial and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.46%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.26% 4.62% 0.56% Axos Financial 23.92% 16.79% 1.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats TFS Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

