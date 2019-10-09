Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $48,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,911. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $131.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

