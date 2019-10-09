Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. 2,930,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $131.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

