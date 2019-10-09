Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of THQ stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

