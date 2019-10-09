TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 2,161,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,820. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.