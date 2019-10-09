Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.25

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.25 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 1889164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

Get Target alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,478 shares of company stock worth $8,695,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 241,930 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.