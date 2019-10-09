TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,859,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

