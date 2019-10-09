Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $430,800.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $430,800.00.
Shares of TRHC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.09 and a beta of 1.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
