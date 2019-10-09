Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $430,800.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $430,800.00.

Shares of TRHC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.09 and a beta of 1.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.