SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.20 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.49), approximately 2,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SysGroup in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.31.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud hosting and managed IT services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR) of Products/Services. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers.

