Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Synthorx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synthorx by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synthorx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synthorx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Synthorx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synthorx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

THOR traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. Synthorx has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $425.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Synthorx will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

