Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,729 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Synovus Financial worth $39,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 80,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

