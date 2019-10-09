Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $8.93, 128,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 40,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $212.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 437,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

