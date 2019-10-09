Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $32,000 Position in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 606,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH).

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.