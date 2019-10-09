Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 25,300 Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIFY shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

