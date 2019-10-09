Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

NYSE:ICD opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

