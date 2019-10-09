Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Holdings in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 90.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROSE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 3.66. Rosehill Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 88.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rosehill Resources Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,117.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,300 shares of company stock worth $62,595 and have sold 4,781 shares worth $9,338. Insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

