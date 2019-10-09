sUSD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $655.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00011520 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 3,172,488 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

