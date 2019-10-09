SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.94

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $2.21. SunOpta shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 24,598 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SunOpta from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $189.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.92.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$391.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geradus Joseph Maria Versteegh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$68,567.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,269.62.

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

