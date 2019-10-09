Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,638.1% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 168,529 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,891.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 528,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.23. 14,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.