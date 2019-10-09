Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. The company had a trading volume of 478,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,551. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.22.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

