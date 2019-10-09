Sugar Exchange 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (SGR)

Sugar Exchange (CURRENCY:SGR) traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Sugar Exchange has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sugar Exchange token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Sugar Exchange has a market cap of $24,867.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sugar Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00210183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01035318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00093297 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sugar Exchange

Sugar Exchange’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Sugar Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,048,718 tokens. Sugar Exchange’s official website is sugarexchange.io . Sugar Exchange’s official Twitter account is @Sugar_Exchange

Buying and Selling Sugar Exchange

Sugar Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sugar Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sugar Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

