STRAKS Reaches Market Cap of $78,851.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $78,851.00 and approximately $475.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 66.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,202.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.02232214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.02827945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00704689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00677724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00056974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00450896 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Crex24, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

