StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

BANX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.43.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Research analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 284,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

