Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 72,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.46. 1,418,969 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

