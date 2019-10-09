Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of Stericycle worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,318,000 after purchasing an additional 278,461 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 31.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 635,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $75,114,000.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

