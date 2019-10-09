STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.74

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $13.30. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.