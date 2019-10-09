State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lear by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.20. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

