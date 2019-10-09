State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 34,572 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 516.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,607,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,072,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 327.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,875,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,761 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 88.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,627,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.98.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,950. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dawei Li bought 1,384,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,952.85. Also, insider Michael-Bryant Hicks bought 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $293,949.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,497,497 shares of company stock worth $4,457,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

