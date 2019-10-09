Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.40

News coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been trending neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

SBUX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. 1,401,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493,585. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

