Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.91% of Standex Int’l worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 755.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 136.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 48.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $883.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.10). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

