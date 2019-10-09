Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading Up 7.5%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74, approximately 901,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 324,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,669,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 457,306 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.