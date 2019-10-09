SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.46% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $102.16.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

