SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

MDY stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.74. 21,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $362.89.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

