SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. 22,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

