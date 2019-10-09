SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,574,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.14. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

