SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,767,000 after acquiring an additional 307,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,991,000 after purchasing an additional 287,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,148.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 218,268 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 141,673 shares during the period.

SHM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,306. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

