SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $54.54, 518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.