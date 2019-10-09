Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Cap Tops $158,931.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $158,931.00 and $36,771.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00208226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.01065829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,615,257,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

