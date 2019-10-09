Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 2.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $4,743,580. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 319,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

