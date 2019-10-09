SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.30

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and traded as low as $18.88. SONIC HEALTHCAR/S shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 3,508 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

