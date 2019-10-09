Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 275,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,290,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

