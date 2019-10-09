Smartlands (SLT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Smartlands has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $585.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartlands has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00196888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.01024348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartlands

Smartlands’ genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands . Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

