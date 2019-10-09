SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0032

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $151,345.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Braziliex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,557.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02226857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.82 or 0.02786679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00688575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00660269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00442571 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011687 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

