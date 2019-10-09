Skyline Asset Management LP Acquires 400 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of Korn Ferry worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,950,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $507,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 268,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 80,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,297. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

